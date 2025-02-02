Heroes to Palestinians, but killers to Israelis: Either way, they now go free

Zubeidi is an icon of the national cause for Palestinians, but a hardened killer to Israelis. He grew up in a home in the West Bank town of Jenin that for years hosted Israelis and Palestinians who opposed the conflict. During the First Intifada, in the late 1980s, the top floor of Zubeidi’s house was used for a theater group for children organized by Israeli peace activists, and he was a child actor, according to a documentary about the theater group.