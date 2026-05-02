Hezbollah is here to stay and has no immediate plans to disarm, spokesman says

BEIRUT—Hezbollah’s military wing isn’t going anywhere and has no immediate plans to disarm, the Lebanese militant group’s spokesman said in a rare briefing with reporters.

As the U.S.-designated terrorist group continues to fight Israel in Lebanon’s south, media relations director Youssef al-Zein said Friday Hezbollah would refuse to stand down and called its ability to rearm and restructure after heavy fighting with Israel “kind of a miracle.”

“There is no resistance in the world that has suffered such blows that could have rebuilt its capabilities, which I think in this war was a surprise for many,” Zein told a small group of reporters over breakfast in Beirut.

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Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel two months ago in support of its patron Iran in its war with Israel and the U.S., kicking off renewed fighting with its southern neighbor. Fighting in 2024 with Israel left the group badly damaged, with its leader killed and many of its fighters dead.

During a tenuous cease-fire, Hezbollah is under strong pressure from Lebanese who are tired of being dragged into conflict—including Lebanon’s prime minister and president.

Hezbollah’s position bodes poorly for the likelihood of the cease-fire growing into an enduring peace. The truce is technically between Israel and Lebanon, not the militant group. Israel and the U.S. want the Lebanese army to disarm Hezbollah, something many in the country believe could lead to civil war.

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Zein said Israel didn’t uphold its end of the last cease-fire, in 2024, after months of fighting following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by another Iran-backed, U.S.-designated terrorist group, Hamas. Instead Israel kept troops in a handful of strategic locations in southern Lebanon near the border and struck targets in the country thousands of times, cementing Hezbollah’s decision to rearm after the first fight.

Israel, meanwhile, says it kept its soldiers in Lebanon and carried out the airstrikes because Hezbollah refused to disarm.

Hezbollah cooperated with the Lebanese army’s efforts to dismantle its positions close to the border but resisted in the rest of the country. With Israel now controlling swaths of Lebanese territory, Zein said the group will keep fighting and won’t begin the disarmament process again until Israeli troops fully withdraw. It is now relying on new strategies including using small, cheap explosive drones guided by fiber-optic wires.

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Zein said Hezbollah’s presence in villages near the Israeli border was one of its “key advantages.” Even for those units pushed north, they can reach southern areas in 30 minutes, he said.

“We know the enemy’s strengths, but we also know its weaknesses,” Zein said.

While Hezbollah faces unprecedented domestic criticism and legal measures, including a ban on its military activities, officials from the group say they know the Lebanese military won’t confront it aggressively out of fear of sparking civil conflict, which haunts the country after a decade and a half of it starting in 1975.

Former senior Lebanese army officials agree that the Lebanese military is unlikely to be able to disarm Hezbollah.

“The solution is not only a military solution. It requires an economic, social and diplomatic strategy. Hezbollah supporters have to feel that they are secure under the current Lebanese government,” said Khalil Helou, a retired Lebanese military general opposed to Hezbollah.

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“After years of fighting, the Israeli military hasn’t been able to disarm Hezbollah. So how can we expect the Lebanese military to do so?” he said.

That reality has frustrated both U.S. and Israel officials. It also puts Israel in a bind.

The Israeli military has achieved tactical victories against groups in the Iran-led Axis of Resistance, including the much-smaller Palestinian group Hamas, but it hasn’t definitively defeated any of them. Hezbollah also survived a yearslong Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon that ended in 2000.

“For us, Israeli expansion on the ground is seen as an opportunity rather than a threat,” Zein said, citing Israel’s 18-year occupation of Lebanon that ended in 2000. “At the time, Israeli officials said they were sustaining around 25 deaths a year, with roughly twice as many wounded, losses they could no longer endure. That, ultimately, is why they withdrew.”

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The U.S. wants Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington to negotiate a permanent peace.

Hezbollah opposes direct talks between the governments, which have been going on for the past few weeks in Washington at an ambassadorial level.

Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into the latest regional war after Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran, the group’s most important backer, and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Many Lebanese condemned Hezbollah’s decision to enter the conflict, accusing the group—often portrayed as a Lebanese nationalist movement—of serving Iranian interests over Lebanon’s.

Zein said the fight with Israel was inevitable and that the group might as well capitalize on attacking Israel from several directions. He also said defending Iran is a religious duty. Israel attacked the Shia capital of the region in Iran, and that requires a response from Shias everywhere, including from Hezbollah, which represents the Muslim sect in Lebanon.

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He said Khamenei was a religious authority for Shia Muslims.

“For many Shia Muslims, defending that religious authority is seen as a duty, and remaining silent is not considered acceptable,” Zein said. “If something were to happen to the pope, concern would not be limited to Christians in the Vatican, Rome or Italy alone, because he is the head of the Church for Catholics worldwide.”

Hezbollah sat out Israel’s 12-day war with Iran last June. Many Lebanese wish it had made the same choice this time. Israel in the past month has struck areas previously spared from bombardment, including areas outside of Hezbollah’s domain.

Nicolas Sabbagha lives in Ain Saadeh, a sleepy, mostly Christian mountain village a few miles outside of Beirut. One night last month, as he sipped a nighttime coffee and sat with his daughter and wife, Israeli strikes pierced his building, killing three of his neighbors.

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They included an official from a historically Christian party vehemently opposed to Hezbollah. It was a place that usually didn’t see fighting. A day after the early April strike, Israel said the incident was under review and that Hezbollah embedded itself with civilians.

“We didn’t want this war,” Sabbagha said.