Hezbollah misjudged Israel’s weakness and Iran’s might
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Sep 2024, 04:31 PM IST
SummaryA succession of Israeli strikes have reset the military calculus in the Middle East, but it remains just as dangerous.
DUBAI—Weeks after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the leader of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah made a thunderous speech to explain why his men are joining the fight against the “Zionist enemy."
