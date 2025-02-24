Hezbollah, once dominant in Lebanon, shows new signs of weakness
Adam Chamseddine , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Feb 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Summary
- The US terrorist-designated group is struggling to meet its financial commitments to supporters after the latest war with Israel.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BEIRUT—Three months after Hezbollah agreed to a cease-fire, the damage inflicted by Israel’s armed forces on the Iran-backed Shiite group is becoming clear: Its military has been severely degraded and its finances are strained to the point that it is struggling to meet its commitments to followers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less