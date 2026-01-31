High-profile arrests spark exodus of scam workers in Cambodia
Gabriele Steinhauser , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2026, 11:12 am IST
Thousands of people—many of them trafficked—have been let go from compounds in a shake-up of the deeply rooted “pig-butchering” industry.
The arrests of two alleged ringleaders of transnational scam networks in Cambodia have led to thousands of workers—many of them trafficked—being let go from compounds across the country, one of the biggest shake-ups to date of the so-called pig-butchering industry.
