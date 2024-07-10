High-tech American weapons work against Russia—until they don’t
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 10 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
SummaryMoscow is learning how to defeat Western precision munitions in Ukraine. “The Russians have gotten really, really good.”
The Excalibur artillery round performed wonders when it was introduced into the Ukrainian battlefield in the summer of 2022. Guided by GPS, the shells hit Russian tanks and artillery with surgical precision, as drones overhead filmed the resulting fireballs.
