High-tech American weapons work against Russia—until they don’t

Some of Ukraine’s Western partners are taking notice. In January, Stockholm launched a government initiative to make sure that Sweden’s own defense manufacturers react more quickly to the lessons learned in Ukraine. “One of the things that is really amazing is the Ukrainian ability to innovate and how quickly their innovation cycles are moving. The things that would take five years to develop in Sweden are done in five weeks in Ukraine," Sweden’s Defense Minister Pål Jonson said in an interview. “Aggressively attacking bureaucracy is vital if you want to be good on innovation."