Hollywood’s new favourite villain
In films from “Mission Impossible” to “M3GAN 2.0”, AI is the bad guy
YOU CAN glean a lot about America and the world from whom Hollywood chooses as its baddies. During the cold war, the villains were often rogue Russian generals; during the war on terror, they were jihadists from the Middle East. Lately, however, Tinseltown has turned its attention to technology. It seems Hollywood’s screenwriters are “doomers" when it comes to artificial intelligence, believing it poses an existential threat to humanity.