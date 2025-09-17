Hollywood’s new favourite villain

Ask anyone in the TikTok generation to name their favourite AI baddie, though, and they are bound to pick the titular anti-heroine of “M3GAN", a tongue-in-cheek science-fiction slasher film about a sentient life-sized doll. Much of the film’s macabre appeal comes from the contrast between the robot’s innocent appearance and its capacity for gruesome murder. This contrast was encapsulated in a clip of M3GAN dancing before grabbing a blade. The scene went viral and helped the film to box-office success in 2023: it grossed more than $180m worldwide, from a production budget of $12m. A sequel was inevitable. So was its title: “M3GAN 2.0".