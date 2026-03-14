Mortgage rates are more than half a point lower than last spring. Home price gains are negligible. And first-time buyers, long a missing link of the housing market, represented some 34% of February sales, one of the highest rates in five years, according to National Association of Realtors data.
Homebuying is more affordable. Why rising oil prices could spoil the party.
SummaryNational Association of Realtors data show first-time home buyers returning to the market. But supply is still tight, and war-induced inflation could drive up mortgage rates.
Mortgage rates are more than half a point lower than last spring. Home price gains are negligible. And first-time buyers, long a missing link of the housing market, represented some 34% of February sales, one of the highest rates in five years, according to National Association of Realtors data.
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