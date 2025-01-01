Homelessness rises to a record level in America

Estimates vary, but Moody’s Analytics, a consultancy, reckons America is short about 2.9m affordable homes. It is no coincidence that many of the states with consistently high rates of homelessness (California and New York), or those that saw big increases this year (Hawaii and Massachusetts) boast some of the priciest housing in the country. A third of people counted were chronically homeless, and may suffer from drug addiction or struggle with mental illness, which make it harder for them to stay housed. But most people fall in and out of homelessness depending on their financial situation. When pandemic-era programmes that offered emergency rental assistance and prevented landlords from evicting tenants expired, more people may have been pushed onto the streets.