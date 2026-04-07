WASHINGTON—Negotiators are pessimistic Iran will bend to meet President Trump’s demand to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before his Tuesday-night deadline, paving the way for the U.S. to target Iranian bridges and power plants in a fresh escalation of the war.
Hopes fade for deal with Iran ahead of Tuesday-night deadline
SummaryPresident Trump has said the U.S. would bomb bridges and power plants if Tehran didn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
WASHINGTON—Negotiators are pessimistic Iran will bend to meet President Trump’s demand to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before his Tuesday-night deadline, paving the way for the U.S. to target Iranian bridges and power plants in a fresh escalation of the war.
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