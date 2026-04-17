Hormuz is (apparently) unblocked. Energy markets remain a mess

Take production first. Unable to export and to store more unsold product, most Gulf countries have been forced to cut crude collective output by more than 10m barrels per day (b/d). If they can start exporting again soon, the damage to their wells will be limited. But it will still take two to four weeks to bring production back to pre-war levels. Restarting Ras Laffan, a gas liquefaction facility in Qatar that usually supplies 17% of the world’s LNG and was hit early in the war, will take longer still. Two of its 14 liquefaction units were hit by missiles, knocking out roughly 17% of Ras Laffan’s capacity—equivalent to about 3% of global supply. Other units require smaller repairs. Once these are complete, the complex facility will need six or seven weeks to become fully operational again.