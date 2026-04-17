Hormuz is (apparently) unblocked. Energy markets remain a mess

Why Iran, having refused to reopen the strait when its ceasefire with America was announced on April 7th, is relenting now remains unclear. Perhaps its rulers want to show America they are serious about negotiations. Mr Araghchi’s comments came a day after Mr Trump announced a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iranian-backed militants of Hizbullah. Perhaps the regime was scared that the American blockade of the passage, which has prevented Iranian-linked ships from sailing through the strait since April 13th, would drain its finances. Mounting diplomatic pressure may also have played a part: in recent days countries, from Britain and Germany to China, have urged Iran to restore freedom of navigation.