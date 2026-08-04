Hormuz Opening Uncertain After New Strike, Hurdles in Talks

A new strike hit a ship moving through the Strait of Hormuz as talks to open the waterway bogged down in a dispute over fees, clouding the outlook for the vital energy corridor after President Trump declared a deal was close.
The British navy’s marine-traffic monitoring agency, UKMTO, reported that a cargo vessel had been hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman early Tuesday. UKMTO didn’t identify the ship or say who was responsible, but the incident provided a fresh reminder that commercial traffic remains vulnerable even as diplomats discuss reopening the route.