Hormuz Reopening Brings Relief for Global Economy

With the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the specter of a prolonged crunch in energy supplies has faded, and with it the risk of a severe downturn in the global economy.
But the global economy isn’t home free just yet. Though growth proved resilient during the monthslong closure of the strait, the Hormuz squeeze disrupted energy supplies in ways that could take months to unwind.
Mines will need to be cleared before ships can navigate freely through the channel. Oil fields and refineries that throttled production or sustained damage during the war will need to be brought back online. Uncertainty will weigh on shipping while Washington and Tehran thrash out details on Iran’s nuclear program and other unresolved issues.