Host of the COP29 climate talks Is raining on his own parade
SummaryAzerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev has been praising fossil fuel and taking shots at geopolitical rivals, casting a cloud over the climate summit.
Each year, the rotating host of the annual United Nations climate change conference rallies countries to confront global warming—and usually avoids airing grievances against geopolitical rivals or praising fossil fuels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more