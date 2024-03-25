Hostage talks stall as Israeli defence minister arrives in Washington

TEL AVIV—Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in Washington on Monday to discuss U.S. plans for how the war should move forward in Gaza, as talks on a temporary cease-fire stalled after negotiators failed to bridge key divides between Israel and Hamas, Arab mediators said.

Top Israeli negotiators left Doha, Qatar, over the weekend as a stalemate with Hamas persisted over when civilians should be allowed to return to northern Gaza and the ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.

Hamas is pressing for the immediate return of civilians to northern Gaza, many of whom left following Israeli military requests for them to evacuate the area ahead of its invasion in October. Israel is insisting on a gradual flow of civilians northward, only starting two weeks after a deal is signed, according to Egyptian officials. Israel is also pushing back against exchanging 30 Palestinian prisoners convicted of serious crimes for each female Israeli soldier held hostage by Hamas.

Failure to reach a deal could accelerate the timeline for Israel to move ahead with a planned operation in southern Gaza that is likely to strain relations with the U.S. It could also damp hopes for a major humanitarian relief effort in the enclave, where some areas are already facing the prospect of famine and shortages of medical supplies are widespread, international organizations say.

The U.S. and international organizations have increased their calls for a cease-fire in recent days. The U.S. backed a failed U.N. resolution for a cease-fire involving the release of hostages.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, according to Palestinian health authorities, whose numbers don’t distinguish between militants and noncombatants.

Israel says 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza. They were taken when Hamas stormed across the border on Oct. 7 and killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Adding urgency, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would soon invade Rafah, a southern Gaza city where two-thirds of Gaza’s residents are now sheltering, alongside the majority of Hamas’s remaining fighting forces. In a sign of increasing friction between Israel and its greatest ally, Netanyahu said Israel would push ahead with the offensive regardless of U.S. opposition.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Netanyahu that Israel’s security could be achieved without the move, in a lightning trip to Tel Aviv last week.

Gallant will meet with senior U.S. officials on Monday and Tuesday to discuss U.S. ideas for how to move forward in Rafah without a major operation. He said he would also discuss continued defense aid from the U.S. to ensure Israel’s military edge in the region, as well as efforts to restore calm on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Meanwhile, international mediators in Doha, along with the families of hostages and former security officials, say Netanyahu is hampering Israel’s ability to reach an agreement, partly by limiting the mandate of the negotiating team headed by David Barnea, the head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. The team converged on the Qatari capital over the weekend alongside Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel.

“If the negotiators have to refer back to the war cabinet for everything that they’re offering, it makes it very difficult to negotiate," said Gershon Baskin, a former Israeli hostage negotiator who helped broker a 2011 hostage deal with Hamas. “You can’t negotiate in that way. Negotiations have a flow of their own."

A senior Israeli official involved in the negotiations said that while Israel’s cabinet hadn’t granted the negotiation team all it wanted, their mandate was enough to reach an agreement.

A senior Israeli official involved in the talks said Netanyahu had agreed to an American compromise proposal put forward in Qatar that included raising the number of Palestinian prisoners that Israel would free in exchange for hostages. Israel is waiting for Hamas’s response, the official said. Israel still has working teams on the ground in Qatar hammering out details with the mediators, the official said.

Arab mediators said the U.S. had made suggestions for bridging the gap between Israel and Hamas. They said Israel responded positively, but added that it wasn’t a brand-new proposal from the U.S.

Israeli officials said they expected the current round of talks could take weeks because each proposal would need the immediate response from Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who Israel believes is hiding underground.

The mediators hoped to broker an agreement quicker than a few weeks.

Netanyahu says he is committed to getting a deal to release the hostages but faces record-low approval ratings and his delicate, far-right coalition may fray under the strain of hostage deal that includes significant Israeli concessions. Releasing Palestinian prisoners convicted of killing Israelis is a particularly sensitive issue and is likely to stir opposition among Netanyahu’s political base.

Some analysts and former security officials say Netanyahu is more focused on his own political survival than reaching a deal. “He wants a deal, but he doesn’t want to pay the price of the deal and he wants to prolong the war," said Baskin.

Israel has said that at least 33 of the hostages remaining in Gaza are dead. Families of the hostages and Israeli medical officials are concerned that the number will continue to rise without a deal. Representatives of the families sent a letter to President Biden last week, urging him to push Netanyahu toward a deal.

“As Israel’s closest ally, we seek your assistance in steering the Israeli Prime Minister towards the right course of action…We are increasingly frustrated and worried about the lack of ongoing communication and commitment from the Israeli Prime Minister and the War Cabinet to the hostage release cause," read the letter.

Dov Lieber contributed to this article.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com