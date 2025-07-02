House Republicans threaten to sink Trump’s megabill
Olivia Beavers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jul 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Summary
The tax-and-spending legislation is moving back to the lower chamber for another vote.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
House Republicans are already lining up to oppose President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill," with conservatives and centrists blasting the legislation just hours after Vice President JD Vance cast his tiebreaking vote on the Senate version.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story