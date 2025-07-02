House Republicans threaten to sink Trump’s megabill

House Republicans are already lining up to oppose President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill," with conservatives and centrists blasting the legislation just hours after Vice President JD Vance cast his tiebreaking vote on the Senate version.

At the moment, the number of House Republicans vowing to oppose the Senate version is enough to block the bill’s passage, unless there is again a last-minute scramble to negotiate with holdouts along with a successful pressure campaign by the president. Only three House Republicans need to oppose the bill to sink it.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R., S.C.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told reporters about an hour after the Senate bill’s passage Tuesday that he wouldn’t vote to move the president’s tax bill out of the House Rules Committee. The panel is debating whether to advance the bill to a vote in the full House. If it does ultimately make it to the floor, Norman would oppose the bill there as well.

“Our bill has been completely changed—from the IRA credits to the deficit," said Norman, referring to the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. “This bill’s a nonstarter. We want to do this, but this bill doesn’t do what the president wants it to do."

Norman later said he believes there are enough “no" votes in the House to sink the bill. If House Speaker Mike Johnson fails to get enough members to back it, they will go to a process in which the House and Senate work to reconcile differences. That would likely blow through Trump’s fast-approaching deadline of July 4 to pass the bill.

A crescendo of complaints began building across the disparate wings of the House Republican conference days before the Senate passed the bill, following an exhaustive 27-hour marathon of amendment votes. The legislation would broadly fund Trump’s biggest priorities including the extension of his 2017 tax cuts; no tax on tips and overtime; and a large funding boost to the president’s immigration and border policies.

Now, the fate of Trump’s bill looks rocky as the House GOP prepares to digest a series of changes that were made to a version of the bill that passed the lower chamber weeks earlier by one vote. Conservatives and centrists said they are disappointed with the latest iteration of the bill, despite some being told the Senate would improve it.

It is too early to write the bill’s obituary. Trump and Johnson have previously persuaded shaky Republicans to support the president’s agenda.

“The bill passed, and I think it’s going to do very well in the House. We’ll see how that works out, but it looks like it’s ahead of schedule," Trump said aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. When asked whether he expects to have to twist arms to get it through the House, Trump replied: “We thought the Senate was going to be tougher than the House. We got there, and we got pretty much what we wanted."

Johnson repeatedly warned the Senate against changing the bill after successfully wrangling conservatives who were pushing for spending cuts and centrists who were warning against steep changes to programs such as Medicaid and food stamps. The speaker also repeatedly told House members that they would have a chance to make changes to the bill when it came back from the Senate.

“I’m not happy with what the Senate did to our product, but we understand this is the process," Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “It goes back and forth, and we will be working to get all our members to ‘yes.’"

There are likely hours of closed-door negotiations ahead. Fiscal hawks argue that the bill irresponsibly expands the national debt, and the Senate bill breaches the redlines they laid out months ago and reiterated in June. Centrists warn that they could risk losing their seats if they agree to the Senate’s more-drastic changes.

Rep. Chip Roy has warned that changes to the Senate bill are needed before passage in the House.

The Senate version includes deeper policy shifts when it comes to Medicaid, which would leave 12 million people without insurance by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office, compared with 11 million people in the House version.

While both bills aim to phase out quickly clean-energy tax credits for solar and wind companies, the Senate version would have slightly more lax requirements as to when a company can claim the tax credit. The Senate bill would raise the debt ceiling by a trillion more dollars than the House’s proposed $4 trillion.

The Senate version would have a more substantial impact on the U.S. deficit, according to the CBO. It would add $3.3 trillion to the nation’s debt over a decade, compared with the House bill, which would add $2.4 trillion, the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper found before the final changes were made to the Senate bill.

Conservatives including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris (R., Md.) and Reps. Chip Roy (R., Texas) and Eric Burlison (R., Mo.) are warning that they will block the bill if changes aren’t made.

“It’s not what we agreed to. The Senate must make major changes and should at least be in the ballpark of compliance with the agreed upon House budget framework," the House Freedom Caucus posted Monday on X.

Still, conservatives will have to decide if the bill is unpalatable enough to risk crossing Trump, who has already threatened to find primary challengers to those who block it.

Rep. Eli Crane (R., Ariz), a strong Trump supporter, argued last week that Freedom Caucus members want to help the president but that they also want to be “principled." With the exception of the Freedom Caucus’s chairman, Crane and the other members of the group voted for the earlier House version.

Skeptics on Capitol Hill said they have seen this film before: Fiscal conservatives and other Republican holdouts say they can’t support a bill, only for most of them to fall in line when Trump gets directly involved.

“I don’t think there’s any question that House members, Republican House members, are operating in great fear of incurring the wrath of President Trump," former Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia said in a June interview.

Good chaired the Freedom Caucus until he lost his primary race after Trump boosted his GOP challenger. Though Good credits the Freedom Caucus with pushing the bill further to the right and doesn’t criticize members of the group for backing it, he said he personally would have opposed it.

