Houthi Inc: the pirates who weaponised globalisation
Summary
- Their Red Sea protection racket is a disturbing glimpse into an anarchic world
You might think a ceasefire in Gaza would herald a period of calm in the Middle East. But as we report this week, one militant group has created a violent and lucrative new business franchise that is built to last. The Houthis are holding Red Sea shipping to ransom, notionally in solidarity with the Palestinians, but in reality to extract income from the industry and exert influence over the region. They have had a banner year.