Houthi Inc: the pirates who weaponised globalisation

What to do? Although the Houthis may pause following the Gaza ceasefire, their ability to threaten ships will remain. Any “maximum pressure" campaign against Iran by Donald Trump could affect the Houthis, who rely on Iranian missiles and Iranian and Russian targeting information. Still, America is not a big user of the Suez Canal, so Mr Trump’s appetite for pursuing the Houthis directly may be limited. Besides, no one has yet identified an effective aerial and naval strategy against them and a ground invasion of Yemen is out of the question.