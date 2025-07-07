Houthis attack ship in Red Sea for first time since Trump announced a truce

Israel used around 20 jet fighters and dropped over 50 munitions during the attack, which targeted the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif as well as the Ras Kanatib power plant, the military said. It said the ports are used to transfer Iranian weapons and the power plant is used for the Houthi’s military needs. Israel’s military warned locals to evacuate those areas shortly before striking them.