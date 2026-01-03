How a $3 grocery bag became an international status symbol

The scarcity isn’t limited to international markets. In the U.S., the totes sell out quickly at stores, fueling a domestic frenzy. Elin Strong, a writer based in Southern California, first spotted one on the arm of a “very chic” stylist friend at a playdate. “Even though she was using it to store dried mango and sanitizer wipes for her toddler, it still looked effortlessly cool,” she said. She tried to snag one herself, but kept missing out. One of her friends buys the maximum number—25 bags—each time they’re restocked and gives them as gifts.