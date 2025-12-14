How a $901 billion plan changes US military policy

Military presence in Asia

The bill extends the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which highlights military spending in Asia, and orders a military exercise testing the Pentagon’s readiness to effect a surge in troops and supplies in the event of a crisis with China. It calls for a review of how well the military can move and keep forces supplied across all branches in a major conflict or emergency, and requires the Air Force to integrate new tasks into exercises with Japan, Australia, South Korea, the U.K. and others.