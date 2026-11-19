GREENSBORO, N.C.—Kevin Baker called it the “global domination plan.” The executive director of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro wanted to turn the small facility into a grand aerospace hub with an array of manufacturers that would spur the region’s economy.
So about 15 years ago, the airport took a flier on a risky $350 million strategy to gobble up neighboring land, invest in expensive bridges, roadways and utility connections—and hope tenants would follow. When the pieces were in place, Baker and others pitched PTI at trade events like the Paris Air Show.