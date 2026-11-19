GREENSBORO, N.C.—Kevin Baker called it the “global domination plan.” The executive director of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro wanted to turn the small facility into a grand aerospace hub with an array of manufacturers that would spur the region’s economy.
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Kevin Baker called it the “global domination plan.” The executive director of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro wanted to turn the small facility into a grand aerospace hub with an array of manufacturers that would spur the region’s economy.
So about 15 years ago, the airport took a flier on a risky $350 million strategy to gobble up neighboring land, invest in expensive bridges, roadways and utility connections—and hope tenants would follow. When the pieces were in place, Baker and others pitched PTI at trade events like the Paris Air Show.
So about 15 years ago, the airport took a flier on a risky $350 million strategy to gobble up neighboring land, invest in expensive bridges, roadways and utility connections—and hope tenants would follow. When the pieces were in place, Baker and others pitched PTI at trade events like the Paris Air Show.
“We set out to make ourselves as ready as possible for companies that showed up,” he said.
The gamble is paying off. Boom Supersonic—a Centennial, Colo.-based company that aims to build a supersonic passenger jet—has now completed construction of an aircraft manufacturing facility at the airport. The $500 million project is expected to create more than 1,750 jobs.
This summer, Long Beach, Calif.-based JetZero broke ground on a $4.7 billion production facility at the airport to manufacture a manta-ray-like passenger aircraft. The facility is slated to generate about 14,500 jobs.
Those successes are part of a broader transformation of the Piedmont Triad, a region once known for its textile, tobacco and furniture-making industries—until they were battered by globalization and offshoring in the 1990s and 2000s. Anchored by Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, the Triad lost tens of thousands of jobs as companies closed or moved away. Downtowns fell into disrepair.
Within North Carolina, the region fell behind as Charlotte’s financial hub and the Raleigh area’s technology cluster helped those cities boom.
More recently, the Triad pulled off an unusual feat that has eluded many areas hit by deindustrialization: It reinvented its economy. The region is now a center for aerospace, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and logistics.
In the decade ending 2024, the Triad’s population grew 7%, employment increased 16% and median household income jumped 48%, according to Carolina Demography, a unit of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
This renaissance has faced setbacks, as some plans have fallen through. But the projects keep coming.
In November 2025, Toyota opened a battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, a small town southeast of Greensboro, which is expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs. A year earlier, Ziehl-Abegg—a German maker of ventilation systems in high demand by data centers—expanded into a highly automated plant in Winston-Salem and is projected to increase its workforce to about 1,000 in the next two years.
Developers and academic institutions turned former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco manufacturing plants in downtown Winston-Salem into a mixed-use district they call the Innovation Quarter. It now includes a cutting-edge research institute housing regenerative-medicine startups. A former hosiery mill in High Point was turned into Congdon Yards, with co-working spaces, business offices and an industrial-grade workshop for makers and designers.
Political and business leaders in the Triad say a high tolerance for risk helped. Economic-development groups rolled the dice with big public and private investments in land and infrastructure to try to lure new industries. City chambers of commerce in the Triad banded together to pitch the region collectively to companies, rather than competing against one another.
North Carolina’s swing-state status, with a Democratic governor and Republican-led state Senate, has pushed the parties to work together on economic development, some officials say. Roy Cooper, a former two-term Democratic governor who won his U.S. Senate race earlier this month, is a moderate who has pitched his state as business-friendly.
The Triad’s resurgence is helping turn North Carolina into a major draw. The state in recent years has bypassed much bigger Texas and Florida as a destination for net domestic migration—people arriving from other states minus those leaving to other states—according to the Census Bureau.
“The leaders there have done a fabulous job of transforming that economy,” said Michael Walden, a professor emeritus of economics at North Carolina State University.
Affordability has helped, too: In the second quarter this year, the Triad’s median home price was $304,000, compared with $409,000 in the Raleigh-area Research Triangle and $413,000 in the Charlotte area, said Tony Jarrett, a regional vice president at Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate. The median home price in the U.S. as a whole was $408,000 in June, according to Redfin.
‘We’ve got a problem’
Decades ago, the Triad’s economy was humming.
Greensboro’s textile industry made it the Denim Capital of the World, and Winston-Salem’s tobacco manufacturing earned it the moniker Camel City, after the cigarette brand. High Point is still known as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World, though its furniture business is now centered on design rather than manufacturing.
Overseas competition badly hurt the domestic textile and furniture industries, and health concerns pummeled tobacco companies. The Greensboro and High Point areas lost more than 34,000 manufacturing jobs between 1990 and 2010, a 40% decline, while the Winston-Salem area shed more than 31,000, a 52% drop, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The poverty rate in Winston-Salem climbed.
Toward the tail end of that period, “we were like, well damn, we’ve got a problem,” said Stan Kelly, who was on the board of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, a regional economic development group. “And no one is going to fix our problem but us.”
Business leaders in the region joined forces to raise money for economic studies aimed at finding ways to counteract the damage, Kelly said.
They concentrated on several large sites, including closed cigarette factories in Winston-Salem, that could be either developed or revitalized to attract new industries. They implored state officials to advocate for the area on trade missions.
When Christopher Chung became chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina in 2015, that message dominated his early conversations with Triad representatives. “Raleigh and Charlotte are getting all the wins,” he said they told him. “We need you to think about this part of the state.”
By that time, Baker’s global domination plan was under way at the airport, one of the sites regional leaders were boosting. The airport had some momentum to build on, Baker thought, including recently added tenants such as a FedEx sorting facility and a Honda Aircraft plant that manufactures business jets.
Yet as the airport bought up land, it ran into an obstacle: a planned interstate nearby that would divide a swath of newly acquired property from the runways. Baker proposed building a bridge over the interstate to allow planes to taxi across, but that carried a $20 million price tag. Baker pressed his case with transportation and elected officials that the connection would be indispensable.
The airport also prepared the purchased land by grading it, hooking up utilities and building access roads. It did all this on spec with public money.
At the June groundbreaking for the JetZero plant, which will occupy more than 600 acres, Chief Executive Tom O’Leary cited the airport’s foresight in amassing land and building the connecting bridge. “This is a real growth-oriented mindset,” he said. “It really set Greensboro apart when we were searching for a home.”
Another of JetZero’s considerations was securing a workforce. The economic development team that wooed the company included Guilford Technical Community College, whose aviation program is located next to the airport.
North Carolina’s community college system was a pioneer in collaborating with companies to develop training tailor-made for their needs. At GTCC, programs include composite technology, which is crucial for JetZero’s lightweight, blended-wing aircraft, designed to use up to 50% less fuel than traditional commercial jets.
The college is building a new training facility and securing funding for an additional one. Together, those are projected to increase capacity for aviation students to more than 1,000 a year from 500 a year currently, said Anthony Clarke, GTCC’s president.
Graduates of the college make up a sizable part of the workforce at Honda Aircraft, which makes a six-passenger jet and is preparing to manufacture a new 10-passenger one. The company plans to add more than 175 workers to its existing staff of about 1,000, said senior vice president Rich Richardson.
One of the college’s former students is Jose Carrion, who moved to Greensboro from Methuen, Mass., in 2011 after hearing about job opportunities at Honda Aircraft. He’s worked his way up from technician to manufacturing supervisor, and has benefited from the area’s lower cost of living.
“We don’t see ourselves living anywhere else,” said Carrion, who is 36 and has five children.
About 30 miles southeast, in Liberty, a group including local governments, a railroad company and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, which focuses in part on economic development, began buying parcels of land in the 2010s to assemble a megasite. With automakers adding manufacturing plants in the Southeast, they hoped to lure one.
When a joint venture between Toyota and Mazda started looking for a location for an auto manufacturing plant, the group seized the opportunity. Their 1,800-acre Liberty site was a finalist in the selection process. But the joint venture chose Huntsville, Ala., instead.
Triad officials requested a debriefing on why they came up short. Over a two-hour lunch, one of the project consultants detailed a list of issues they needed to address.
They began tackling them one by one, including buying supplies to relocate a main power line that cut through the property and advancing plans to extend miles-long water lines from Greensboro, said Brent Christensen, chief executive of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
A few years later, Toyota chose the site for a battery manufacturing plant. Toyota opened the facility last year and currently employs about 2,700 workers, with a planned total investment of $13.9 billion and a workforce topping 5,000.
Tammy Smith, a longtime beautician, landed a job on a production line in 2024. Years ago, the region “was going downhill, furniture companies were closing up, not a lot of jobs, people were struggling,” said Smith, 52. Now, she added, “I see a difference.”
Work in progress
Not all the region’s megasites have had the same luck. Chip maker Wolfspeed’s semiconductor plant in Siler City, opened in 2025, is largely dormant as the company seeks to rebound from a bankruptcy reorganization. Electric vehicle maker VinFast is locked in a legal battle with North Carolina as the state seeks to reclaim the megasite in Moncure after the company’s project stalled.
The Winston-Salem site, however, has flourished after local leaders sought to commercialize the research power of the area’s academic institutions.
In 2016, Wake Forest University’s medical school opened a new location in one of many former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco manufacturing facilities donated by the company. That accelerated redevelopment in the area that eventually became the Innovation Quarter, a 330-acre district with lab spaces, tech companies, residences and restaurants—many in former tobacco plants. The district now employs about 4,000 people, with plans to double its footprint in the coming years.
At the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, hundreds of researchers work on endeavors such as engineering replacement tissues and organs to develop clinical therapies. The institute nurtures startups by providing lab space and equipment to research, test and manufacture products, said Dr. Anthony Atala, its director.
One tenant is BMI OrganBank, which created a device that mimics the body’s conditions to preserve kidneys for transplant recipients much longer than current technology allows, said co-founder Carrie DiMarzio. A clinical trial is anticipated to start next year, she said.
Her vice president of R&D operations is Josh Copus, 32, who grew up in Winston-Salem and moved to South Carolina to get his undergraduate degree, thinking he wouldn’t return. But he did, earning a doctorate in biomedical engineering through a dual program at Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
He marvels at how much the city has changed since his youth. “Growing up, I don’t think I ever went downtown,” Copus said. “Now it’s the place to be.”
Write to Arian Campo-Flores at arian.campo-flores@wsj.com