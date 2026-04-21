SÃO PAULO—A Brazilian gang founded in the country’s violent prisons is fast becoming one of the world’s biggest criminal organizations, reshaping global cocaine flows from South America to Europe’s busiest ports and edging into the U.S.
How a Brazilian prison gang became a global cocaine power
SummaryFrom arms dealing in Boston to pirate attacks in the Amazon, the PCC poses a grave challenge to international efforts to curb organized crime.
SÃO PAULO—A Brazilian gang founded in the country’s violent prisons is fast becoming one of the world’s biggest criminal organizations, reshaping global cocaine flows from South America to Europe’s busiest ports and edging into the U.S.
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