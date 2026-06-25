Earlier this year, crypto sleuths found an alarming series of transactions tied to two digital wallets controlled by the Central Bank of Iran.
How a crypto exchange became a major hub for illicit Iranian cash
SummaryIranian entities have moved more than $3.84 billion in transactions through the crypto exchange CoinEx, according to an analysis of public blockchain data.
Earlier this year, crypto sleuths found an alarming series of transactions tied to two digital wallets controlled by the Central Bank of Iran.
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