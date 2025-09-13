How a family intervention led to the arrest of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer

Law enforcement authorities leading the all-out manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer received a chilling tip Thursday evening: a 22-year-old Utah man had indicated to his father that he was the shooter.

That led authorities, who had just issued a desperate plea for the public’s help finding the gunman, to Tyler Robinson, 22, who on Friday morning was booked in a county jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.

People close to him gave investigators a trove of details, including messages that linked him to Kirk’s killing on Wednesday at Utah Valley University, officials said during a Friday news conference, where they offered the most detailed timeline yet of the fast-moving manhunt.

“We got him," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said.

The investigation kicked into high gear Thursday night, the governor said, when a relative of Robinson reached out to a family friend—a retired law-enforcement official the Robinsons deeply trusted—who contacted sheriff’s deputies “with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed" the shooting. Law-enforcement officials told The Wall Street Journal the relative was Robinson’s father.

“We don’t know what those conversations looked like behind closed doors," Beau Mason, commissioner of Utah’s Department of Public Safety, said in an interview. “We know that family and that family friend played a role in bringing him to a place where he was willing to turn himself in. We’re grateful for that interaction. It brought a safe resolution to this."

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that confirmed Robinson had arrived on the university campus in a gray Dodge Challenger hours before Kirk’s appearance. The video showed him wearing a maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo and light-colored, Converse-style shoes. Investigators said he drove back home to Washington County, nearly four hours away. When Robinson was taken into custody, he was wearing clothes that were consistent with the surveillance images, the governor said.

Additional evidence pointed to Robinson as the suspect, Cox said. A family member told investigators that Robinson had become more political in recent years. And at a recent family dinner ahead of the shooting, Robinson mentioned that Kirk, a conservative activist, was soon making an appearance at the university. “They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had," Cox said.

Investigators interviewed Robinson’s roommate, who showed them messages linked to Robinson discussing a rifle left wrapped in a towel and engraving bullets, Cox said.

Authorities also found a Converse Chuck Taylor shoe impression on the edge of the roof of the building from which the gunman fired; Robinson, officials said, had been wearing Chuck Taylors in video footage.

The governor said Robinson’s family and family friend helped deliver him into custody of law enforcement in Washington County, in the southwest corner of the state. Court documents didn’t list a lawyer for Robinson, who was being held without bail.

Bill Pickle, a former police officer and top Secret Service official, said for all the resources marshaled to hunt for the shooter, the big breakthrough came in the most typical of fashions.

“Invariably, somebody calls in," Pickle said. “People want to bring this stuff forward, and cops answer those good leads."

The arrest capped a chaotic day and a half in which investigators twice released earlier statements that a person of interest was in detention, only to retract the comments later.

Early in the fast-moving manhunt, an internal bulletin distributed to law-enforcement officials across the country stated that the shooter’s gun and ammunition had been recovered. The ammunition was engraved with expressions of “transgender and fascist ideology," according to the bulletin, which the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives circulated. Justice Department officials later urged caution, saying the probe was in its early stages, investigators were still analyzing the evidence and the bulletin may not accurately reflect the messages on the ammunition.

At Friday’s press conference, Cox said the engravings included one that said “hey fascist! CATCH!," along with other messages and symbols. He gave no indication that the ammunition included any transgender references. An ATF spokesman declined to comment on the bulletin.

Mason said the probe was continuing and “we will continue to look into his life and…what led up to this." Investigators were also examining whether the roommate intentionally withheld information and if charges against others are warranted, he said. Investigators were searching Robinson’s house, electronic devices and other property Friday.

Kirk, 31 years old, was onstage going back and forth with a student about mass shootings involving transgender people when he was shot at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday.

An affidavit of probable cause filed against Robinson said that just over a half-hour before the shooting, campus video spotted the suspect walking with a distinctive gait and a stiff right leg. He was also wearing different clothing from earlier in the morning, having switched to sunglasses, dark-colored jeans and a black long-sleeve shirt with a picture of an American flag and an eagle, according to the affidavit.

Footage showed that about six minutes before the single shot was fired, the gunman climbed up to the rooftop of a building near the courtyard where Kirk was speaking, according to the affidavit. He then ran across the rooftop and laid down in a prone shooting position at the edge of the building, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, footage showed the gunman pop up suddenly and run to another edge of the rooftop, lower himself and drop to the ground, the affidavit said. He then walked across a street before disappearing into a wooded area, according to the affidavit.

Investigators struggled in the immediate aftermath to identify the gunman, with the FBI releasing grainy photos of him and offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture. They pored over thousands of tips.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, officials stood before television cameras and made another plea for help finding the gunman.

“We have no idea," whether the suspect had left, Mason told reporters.

It was about the same time when Robinson’s family friend reached out to the local sheriff’s department to report the confession, officials said.

Write to Sadie Gurman at sadie.gurman@wsj.com, James Fanelli at james.fanelli@wsj.com and C. Ryan Barber at ryan.barber@wsj.com