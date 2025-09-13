How a family intervention led to the arrest of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer

Early in the fast-moving manhunt, an internal bulletin distributed to law-enforcement officials across the country stated that the shooter’s gun and ammunition had been recovered. The ammunition was engraved with expressions of “transgender and fascist ideology," according to the bulletin, which the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives circulated. Justice Department officials later urged caution, saying the probe was in its early stages, investigators were still analyzing the evidence and the bulletin may not accurately reflect the messages on the ammunition.