How a four-year onslaught has changed Ukraine
The border guards who faced Russia’s tanks were changed for ever, like their country
THE BOMBARDMENT began just after 4am on February 24th 2022. For the half-dozen border guards at the Vilcha checkpoint, 150km north of Kyiv, the odds of surviving were not good. Rockets smashed their corrugated-iron booths to pieces in an instant. Only quick thinking from Senior Lieutenant Sashko “Buddy" Suprun saved the men from annihilation. Hearing the incoming whirr he shouted to drop back, and they watched from dugouts a few metres away. Armed with little more than assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and a machinegun, they braced for the next attack: the 700-vehicle-strong armoured column heading their way.