How a four-year onslaught has changed Ukraine

In Vilcha the tension had been building for weeks. The guards knew what was happening on the other side of the border thanks to Ukrainian and Belarusian lorry drivers, who passed on dashcam footage showing the Russian build-up. They knew almost immediately when the first transporters with tanks arrived in January, and where they were hiding in the Belarusian forest. Initially they dared to hope that the armed forces would leave after completing exercises, but by February 23rd they had few illusions. In the morning they got intelligence that the Russians were painting tactical markings on vehicles and guns. In the evening Ukraine’s cabinet ordered the border crossings closed at 8pm. The guards drank tea and began a sleepless night. “All you can do is think about your family," says Signalman Koshyk.