How a historic immigration drop is changing the job market
Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Aug 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Summary
Demand for workers cooled yet the unemployment rate held steady—and why? The labor supply slowed abruptly alongside a sharp decline in immigration.
Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. labor market has entered “a curious kind of balance." The demand for workers has cooled, yet the unemployment rate has held steady because the supply of labor has slowed abruptly.
