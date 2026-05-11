OpenAI allowed employees to sell up to $30 million worth of shares each in a recent financing, making them some of the earliest financial winners of the artificial-intelligence boom.
How a job at OpenAI became the greatest lottery ticket of the AI boom
SummaryEmployees waited two years to sell their shares. Then, the company let them unload $30 million.
OpenAI allowed employees to sell up to $30 million worth of shares each in a recent financing, making them some of the earliest financial winners of the artificial-intelligence boom.
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