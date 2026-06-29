Paul Regan claimed to have discovered the investment holy grail of high return at low risk, offering investors the chance to earn 10%, even 15% or more annually for up to 10 years, guaranteed.
How a master of deception conned investors out of $50 million—in his own words
SummaryPaul Regan recorded himself ripping off clients to teach others how to do it, too. Those tapes reveal the inner workings of a fraud.
Paul Regan claimed to have discovered the investment holy grail of high return at low risk, offering investors the chance to earn 10%, even 15% or more annually for up to 10 years, guaranteed.
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