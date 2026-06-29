How a master of deception conned investors out of $50 million—in his own words

“Honestly and truly, this is a blessing for me because having the knowledge of the fact that you need it, y’know, makes it that much sweeter, that much more of a blessing for me, knowing that I can, y’know, come through for you and be your deliverance and give you the peace of mind and give you the, like, easy night’s rest, like melatonin. For me, it’s the greatest gift in the world and it’s a blessing,” he told her.