How a mayor pulled off a bloodless coup to become the UK’s leader in waiting

During a 20-minute speech, he pledged to rewire the British state to give more decision-making power to the regions, build more social housing than at any time since World War II, re-industrialize the country and try to inject a bit of hope back into politics. He also pledged to move part of the Downing Street operation to Manchester. There were no details over how he intended to pay for his policies. He then left via a side door without taking questions.