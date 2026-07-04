How a mayor pulled off a bloodless coup to become the UK’s leader in waiting

MANCHESTER, England—On a rainy afternoon just over a month ago, Andy Burnham drove around the low-key northern town of Ashton-in-Makerfield in an old red Ford Fiesta, kick-starting one of the more outlandish political takeovers in modern British history.
Accompanied only by Kevin Lee, his leather-jacket-wearing adviser, the then mayor of Greater Manchester knocked on doors with an unusual request: Vote for him in a local election so he could enter Parliament and oust the leader of his own party, Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Now, Starmer is on his way out, and Burnham is set in coming weeks to become Labour leader and the U.K.’s 59th prime minister. He will likely be ushered into Downing Street without a formal leadership contest or detailed plan for power—on the strength of winning 24,927 votes in Makerfield.