How a missile strike unlocked a deal for peace in Gaza
Summer Said , Anat Peled , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 05 Oct 2025, 08:53 am IST
Summary
Talks between Israel and Hamas were deadlocked for months, until one incident pushed things to the brink.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
U.S. and Arab mediators had worked fruitlessly for months to craft a deal to at least pause the fighting in Gaza and free more of the Israeli hostages held there. In the end, it was an act of war that set the stage for an ambitious plan to end the conflict once and for all.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story