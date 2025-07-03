How a mortgage transforms your investment portfolio

For investors whose mortgages are large compared with their savings—think again of first-time buyers—the effect is far greater. If the short position created by a fixed-rate mortgage is bigger than the value of your savings, for instance, you cannot have a net positive exposure to bonds, however many you buy. Instead, your portfolio will look rather like those of the more daring hedge funds: leveraged to the hilt on one side, and long stocks and their outsize returns on the other. This is a cheery way of looking at things. Unlike the hedge fund, a stockmarket crash will not make you bust, since the debt is secured against your house, not your shares. Perhaps being saddled with a mortgage is not so bad, after all.