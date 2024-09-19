How a overt attack against Hezbollah unfolded across Lebanon’s streets and malls
Stephen Kalin , Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Sep 2024, 05:31 PM IST
SummaryPagers and walkie-talkies detonated as members of the militant group ate lunch, attended funerals and went about daily life.
BEIRUT—At 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, two members of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah were eating lunch at a shopping mall in the Lebanese capital when the pager one of the men was carrying exploded, leaving him severely injured and bleeding from the arms and eyes.
