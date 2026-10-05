How a pilot deemed unfit to fly ended up in the cockpit of flight 1073

1. FROM MY DESK

Before Hamam al-Hammami stood behind his captain on FlyDubai Flight 1073 and raised an emergency ax to begin the assault that nearly brought down the plane, there had been ample opportunity for authorities in three countries to keep him from getting anywhere near that cockpit. This morning, we bring you new reporting on the multicountry security lapses that preceded the attack.

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With the string of missed opportunities, the dramatic fight for survival by the wounded captain and a handful of passengers is now being overshadowed by a growing realization that there was a massive security failure on several fronts.

Security experts told our reporters the failure is remarkable given the surveillance and intelligence capabilities of the U.A.E. and Israel, and the obvious threats to the route the co-pilot was allowed to fly.

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2. TODAY’S HEADLINES

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The U.S. removed all its B-1 bombers from the U.K.’s RAF Fairford air base, a decision made because of security concerns over suspected plots to attack the facility, American officials said Sunday.Flávio Bolsonaro dealt President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a bruising first-round defeat, finishing ahead of the leftist leader and putting Brazil’s right within reach of taking back power.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called fresh parliamentary elections for next month after protests against high housing costs.The back-to-back departures of Devon Energy and Expand Energy from Oklahoma City are the latest sign that oil-and-gas mergers are consolidating the industry in Houston.Spending on artificial intelligence is becoming almost impossible for businesses to budget.

3. LIVE FROM THE MARKETS

Instrument Last Change Change% E-Mini S&P 500 Future Continuous Contract (ES00) $7,764.75 -12.50 -0.16% E-Mini Dow Continuous Contract (YM00) $51,406 -71 -0.14% E-Mini Nasdaq 100 Index Continuous Contract (NQ00) $30,991.50 -70.25 -0.23% 📈 Follow our live financial coverage all day.

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Stocks Spencer Jakab is watching: It’s been quite a year for racy investments and for exchange-traded funds that track them. Surely one of the hottest ETFs of them all owns something cutting edge like AI or the chips that enable it? Nope: It’s the Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF, up about 5,876% over the past year. Bottlenecks created by Middle East shipping disruptions have helped tanker owners’ earnings surge. (Get Spencer’s Markets A.M. newsletter in your inbox.)Bank stocks are haunted by the ghosts of 2023, writes Telis Demos.

4. READ IT HERE FIRST

Democrats are inching into red territory, but have problems on their home turf.

With a month to go before the midterm elections, the U.S. map keeps shifting in Democrats’ favor. Senate seats in states that President Trump won comfortably are now seen as tossups and House seats that he carried by double-digits are in danger of flipping. At the same time, Democrats are struggling to coalesce around an ideological platform and face a steep financial disadvantage. In some blue-leaning states, Senate GOP candidates are staging strong challenges, giving Republicans hope of potentially tempering any Democratic gains elsewhere—and forcing Democrats to devote money and energy defending their home turf, report Eliza Collins and Danny Dougherty.

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5.

The mighty American consumer is crashing through inflation and driving growth. Inflation has shown no sign of slowing down. Despite that, the U.S. economy keeps humming right along—fueled by an American consumer that just keeps spending, report Jeanne Whalen and Matt Grossman. Americans worry about gas and grocery bills, but still feel secure enough to splurge on travel, Halloween decor, a good happy-hour deal and most anything else they want or need—pushing through inflation and their own gloomy feelings about the economy. Supporting all that consumption is an economy that may frustrate Americans but is nonetheless keeping spending habits afloat. The job market has cooled from the postpandemic surge, but remains sturdy, with unemployment hovering at historically low rates.

6. SEE THE STORY

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Polymarket’s ‘growth at all costs’ strategy opened the door to fraud. Photo: Illustration by Ryan Trefes/WSJ

A WSJ investigation found repeated compliance failures, fraud attacks and software glitches inside Polymarket, the highflying prediction market company. That included a major fraud attack in February where thieves tried to steal at least $10 million by linking stolen debit cards to Polymarket US accounts. Now, the prediction market is bolstering compliance protocols and expanding its executive ranks as it eyes an IPO. In this video, Katherine Long breaks down the findings.

7. HAPPENING TODAY

The Supreme Court returns for a new term. Here’s what to know.📰 Today’s paper

8. THE NUMBER

The payout offered to sailors per round trip by one China-based staffing company to execute dangerous oil “shuttle runs” through the Strait of Hormuz—a sum that can represent more than a year of wages for oilers and cadets. Oil is pouring out of the Persian Gulf at the fastest rate since the start of the Iran war, even as a recent uptick in attacks threatens the flow. The cost of getting it out is eye-watering: up to $40 million for a round-trip shuttle run.

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9. AND FINALLY…

F1 drivers beat jet lag with 2 p.m. wake-ups and 1 a.m. dinners. Every autumn, an elite group of 3,000 business travelers flies halfway around the world for an event with millions of dollars on the line. To stay sharp, they’ve cracked the secret to beating jet lag. They don’t even try. The group: the drivers, mechanics and entire entourage of auto racing’s Formula One. For one week at the Singapore Grand Prix, they simply stay on Europe time, living in a nocturnal bubble and having dinner well after midnight. The upside-down life ensures peak performance—and zero readjustment when they head back home.

10. BEYOND THE NEWSROOM

Opinion: Today’s higher mortgage rates aren’t unusual in historical terms and will lead to more affordable homeownership over time.WSJ | Buy Side: Use our guide to the best financial advisers for retirees to find firms with experience navigating retirement income, strategizing withdrawals and minimizing taxes.

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Today’s newsletter was curated and edited by Morgan Smith and Natasha Dangoor in collaboration with Editor in Chief Emma Tucker. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.