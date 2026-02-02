How a Silicon Valley startup became a crypto lifeline for Venezuela
Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 02 Feb 2026, 12:49 pm IST
Summary
Cryptocurrency fintech Kontigo, which recently raised $20 million from Coinbase and others, is under fire for its role in helping Venezuelans avoid sanctions.
The founders of fintech startup Kontigo eagerly embraced the Silicon Valley playbook: packing the company into a San Francisco home for a TikTok-ready hackathon; peppering their pitches with buzzwords about building a “neobank for Latinos"; and making outlandish claims about pioneering a Martian economy.
