How a string of hacks embarrassed cyber powerhouse Israel
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Dec 2025, 05:22 pm IST
Summary
Groups linked to Iran have used relatively simple techniques to leak internal emails and documents, experts say.
TEL AVIV—Israel is known worldwide as a cyber powerhouse. Yet hackers linked to its biggest adversary, Iran, have managed to pull off a series of successful breaches by using known vulnerabilities to attack institutions that aren’t as well-defended as the country’s critical infrastructure.
