The mortgage market hangs on every word that comes out of the Federal Reserve. So what happens when the Fed says a lot less?
How a tight-lipped Fed could lead to higher mortgage rates
SummaryLess guidance and more volatility can add a premium to mortgage bonds.
The mortgage market hangs on every word that comes out of the Federal Reserve. So what happens when the Fed says a lot less?
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