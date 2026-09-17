How a trade deal With Japan could change the face of US energy

There has been some grumbling about the arrangement in Japan. The terms of the trade deal give almost all of the upside from the projects to the U.S. Cash flows from the investments are split 50/50 until Japan recoups its initial investment plus interest, at which point the split changes to 90/10 in favor of the U.S. Takahide Kiuchi, an economist at the Nomura Research Institute and a former member of the Bank of Japan’s policy board, wrote last year that the financing structure appears to heavily favor the U.S. Representatives for the Japanese government and the U.S. Department of Commerce didn’t respond to requests for comments on the deal.