How a youth-led backlash pushed Zelensky to his biggest U-turn yet
Jane Lytvynenko , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Aug 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Summary
The Ukrainian president signed a bill that returned power to anticorruption agencies, the removal of which had lifted the lid on simmering discontent.
Anton Tymoshenko, a popular Ukrainian comedian, pressed into the protest crowd here last week holding a speaker above his head playing the voice of another humorist—the one who is now Ukraine’s president.
