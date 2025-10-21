How AI could create the first one-person unicorn
Economist , The Economist 5 min read 21 Oct 2025, 10:55 am IST
Summary
The technology is allowing entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses on their own
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Sarah Gwilliam is neither a software engineer nor—by her own admission—someone who “speaks AI". But after her father died recently she got the spark of an idea for creating a generative artificial-intelligence startup that would help others like her handle their grief and sort out their late loved ones’ affairs. Call it wedding planning for funerals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story