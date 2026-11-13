How AI diagnosed a medical mystery my doctors missed for decades

I never thought of myself as a sick person. But I’d always had terrible luck when it came to my health.
I was hospitalized for the first time at seven for asthma. I got my first debilitating migraine in eighth grade. My first surgery was an emergency appendectomy at 18.
In my 20s, I started having days and sometimes weekslong episodes of stomach pain. Tests for Crohn’s, celiac and ulcers were all negative. In my 30s, I learned I had a uterine septum: a congenital abnormality where a band of tissue runs down the middle of the uterus. And every few years, I’d be doubled over with abdominal pain so severe, I’d land in the ER. Doctors found nothing wrong.