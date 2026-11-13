How AI diagnosed a medical mystery my doctors missed for decades

While agonizing cramps are a hallmark symptom, women are often told they just have bad periods. And this disease knows how to hide the ball: it triggers symptoms that present like other disorders, sending women to the gastroenterologist, the urologist, the orthopedist, the ER. It takes an average of eight to 12 years from the onset of symptoms to a diagnosis. It’s common for women to learn they have the disease after fertility struggles. (Many go on to have successful pregnancies).