How AI-enhanced hackers are stealing billions
It is a boom time for cybersecurity firms
Jaxon, a malware developer, lives in Velora, a virtual world where nothing is off limits. He wants to make malicious software to steal passwords from Google Chrome, an internet browser. That is the basis of a story told to ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence (AI) bot, by Vitaly Simonovich, who researches AI threats at Cato Networks, a cybersecurity firm. Eager to play along, Chatgpt spat out some imperfect code, which it then helped debug. Within six hours, Mr Simonovich had collaborated with Chatgpt to create working malware, showing the effectiveness of his “jailbreak" (a way to bypass AI safeguards).