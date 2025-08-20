How AI-enhanced hackers are stealing billions

Second, AI is being used to make the malware itself more menacing. A piece of software disguised as a pdf document, for instance, could contain embedded code that works with ai to infiltrate a network. Attacks on Ukraine’s security and defence systems in July made use of such an approach. When the malware reached a dead end, it was able to request the help of an llm in the cloud to generate new code so as to break through the systems’ defences. It is unclear how much damage was done, but this was the first attack of its kind, notes Mr Simonovich.