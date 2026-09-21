How AI is reshaping election campaigns in Israel

TEL AVIV—The Israeli prime minister appears asleep in bed, while warnings of a Hamas attack flash across the screen. Senior judges are shown being dragged through the streets after protesting the government. The mayor of New York holds a party to celebrate the downfall of longtime Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
In the corner of each piece of footage a small message carries the label “AI” and in Hebrew reads: “The content was produced by digital means and wasn’t actually documented.” Such footage has been posted online by the country’s most senior lawmakers, as well as the prime minister.