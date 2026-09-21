How AI is reshaping election campaigns in Israel

Anat Peled, The Wall Street Journal
6 min read21 Sep 2026, 03:49 PM IST
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Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, center, during a toast event hosted by the Likud party, in Tel Aviv, Israel(Bloomberg)
Summary
Lawmakers are hiring AI advisers, working to influence chatbot results and churning out AI-generated ads faster than regulators can keep up.

TEL AVIV—The Israeli prime minister appears asleep in bed, while warnings of a Hamas attack flash across the screen. Senior judges are shown being dragged through the streets after protesting the government. The mayor of New York holds a party to celebrate the downfall of longtime Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the corner of each piece of footage a small message carries the label “AI” and in Hebrew reads: “The content was produced by digital means and wasn’t actually documented.” Such footage has been posted online by the country’s most senior lawmakers, as well as the prime minister.

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